Having fielded a virtual full-strength line-up, Latics started well and took the game to their opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they took the lead inside 17 minutes, through midfielder Tom Naylor.

Tom Naylor is mobbed after opening the scoring for Latics

Callum Lang's header off James McClean's cross was denied by a brilliant save from Town goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

But after Curtis Tilt played the ball back in, Naylor was quickest to react and poke the ball home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton's response was solid, with Harry Cornick sidefooting the ball just wide of the far post with Ben Amos at full stretch.

Carlton Morris then headed over for Luton, also complaining of a shirt pull but in vain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with seconds left of the three minutes of added time, the home side finally managed to level the scores.Jack Whatmough gave the ball away and Cornick duly punished him, nodding in another via the far post.

Inside a minute of the restart, Lang volley just wide of the goal behind which the 290 Latics fans were situated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasingly it became attack against defence, with Luton pushing hard but Latics standing firm and forming a strong wall in front of Amos.

Will Keane, Thelo Aasgaard and Charlie Hughes took over from Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Cousins and Curtis Tilt for the final quarter of an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics had the ball in the net again after Lang picked the pockets of Horvath, but the referee had already whistled for a foul.

And there was almost a repeat of Aasgaard's winner here back in September, when he shot from the same blade of grass just outside the Town box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, this time it was directed straight at the goalkeeper.

There was to be drama in the five added minutes – all of it at the ‘right’ end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, a Naylor header from a free-kick was looping into the top corner, only for the goalkeeper to touch the ball on to the post and away for a corner.