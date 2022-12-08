In one of the more intriguing management searches in recent years, both Toure brothers were at one point under consideration for the post.

While 39-year-old Yaya - currently coaching the youngsters at Tottenham - quickly dropped out of the running, 41-year-old Kolo proved to be the last man standing in the process.

Kolo Toure at the DW Stadium

And having served a five-year apprenticeship under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and Leicester City, Kolo feels now was his time to step into the limelight.

"Yaya is doing his coaching badges right now, which is a good opportunity for him in the game," he said.

"I think he's maybe better off waiting and preparing himself a little bit longer before he makes the move.

"I have been preparing for a lot longer, I finished my playing career much earlier, and so I feel ready to make this big step.

"His time will come, and I'm sure whenever that comes, he will be a success."

Kolo will become the first African manager in the EFL when he leads Latics out for the first time at Millwall on Saturday.

And it's something he's incredibly proud of.

"It's fantastic for me, for the Ivory Coast, for Africa, for the whole continent," said Toure, who won 120 international caps as a player.

"For people to see African managers at the top level is so, so important, and I consider this to be the top level.

"I can't wait to give my best and to show what I can do.

"As soon as I heard about the job, I was up for it.

"I played in the Premier League for a number of years, and for most of that time Wigan Athletic were in there.

"As soon as the opportunity came along, it was just 'absolutely'.

"I knew a little bit about the players already, but I started looking more into it, and I saw great potential there.

"They are a very honest, hard-working team, they are good guys, who want to improve, and I would like to help them to do that.

"Whatever happens during the game, I know they will give me everything, and that's all I can ask for.

"We want to be brave with the ball, aggressive without the ball, and just try to make sure we are proactive all over the field."

Having worked under some of the finest managers of their generation during his long and distinguished playing career, Toure is hoping to take a little bit from each of them as he bids to make his own mark.

"During your career, you obviously play under different managers, but every single one has something you can take from," he added.

"They each have different skills and their own methodology of working, and I'm so lucky to have worked with some of the best.

"Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Roberto Mancini, Mark Hughes, and obviously Brendan Rodgers.

"Everything you pick up starts to shape you as a manager, and I spoke to most of them before I took the job to get their advice.

