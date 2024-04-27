Lap of appreciation had emotional effect on Wigan Athletic boss - 'This club saved my career'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics signed off for the summer with a third win on the bounce, 2-0 against Bristol Rovers at the DW Stadium.

Following the game, the players and staff embarked on the traditional lap of the field to thank the fans for the efforts during the campaign - and vice versa.

The scenes visibly touched Maloney, who spoke emotionally about why it 'meant a lot' to him.

"I think the lap of appreciation meant a lot to everyone," he said. "I've been on a lot of these, going back to my boyhood club in Scotland, Celtic, and it resonates with me deeply.

"It takes me back to watching the games in the stands as a youngster, and this one was exactly the same.

"Normally when I speak after a game, I'm never too high or too low, but today I have to say I really enjoyed that, it meant a lot to me.

"Everyone keeps saying thank you to me around this club, but it works both ways.

"A few years ago, I came here as a player aged 28, I hadn't really played for three years, and this club saved my career...and I'm still indebted to them for that."

It was the perfect way for Latics to close a campaign they started eight points behind the other 23 sides, before recovering to finish 12th.

Maloney spent much of the game applauding from the technical area, such was his satisfaction at the way his side were playing.

"It definitely had feelings of performances I've been part of during my playing days here, under Roberto (Martinez)...it was that good," he gushed.

"Some of the play was brilliant, and it definitely felt like the DNA of the club was here again.

"We've jad patches of it in many games this year, but this time it was for the whole 90 minutes.

"The younger players have to trust it, I know they will give the ball away at times, but it's how we respond to that.

"We have to continually trust the process...if a team goes man for man, we have to use our goalkeeper and our No.9.

"But some of the play today was so good."

Latics were helped with their performance by a playing surface – which didn’t have its annual maintenance last summer due to the club’s well-documented financial issues at the time – that looked noticeably better than it has in recent weeks.

And Maloney is hoping the situation will further improve next season given some tender, loving care this summer.

“I have to say the pitch helped us,” he added. "The pitch was quick, there was grass on it and, as I've said before, I need to support the ground staff this summer.