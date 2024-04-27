Wigan Athletic boss on why Josh Magennis deserved 'every bit' of his standing ovation from the fans
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old club captain - who is out of contract the summer - opened the scoring on the half hour against the Pirates, and had another 'goal' in the second period chalked off for offside.
But it was his overall performance that most impressed Maloney, with the Latics supporters also showing their appreciation when he was replaced by Charlie Kelman for the last 20 minutes with the game well won.
"I thought Josh was brilliant, really good," said the Latics boss. "He showed speed and power in a wide area, and he took the first goal very well.
"He dominated the defence...his performance was...very, very good."
On the Northern Ireland international’s ovation, Maloney added: "I loved that, because when I came into the club (midway through last season), there wasn't that connection between Josh and the fans.
"But I think the fans are now very appreciative of what Josh has done for me this year - and it's even more off the pitch.
"We had that time last summer when players were leaving, players we wanted to keep and who would have helped us this season, and Josh stepped up and has been amazing in the group.
"He's not been a captain before, but he's been outstanding this year.
"And I love the reaction he got from the supporters, because he deserved every bit of it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.