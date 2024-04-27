Wigan Athletic boss on why Josh Magennis deserved 'every bit' of his standing ovation from the fans

Shaun Maloney insists Josh Magennis deserved 'every bit' of the standing ovation he received from the Wigan Athletic fanbase during the 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Apr 2024, 19:06 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 19:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old club captain - who is out of contract the summer - opened the scoring on the half hour against the Pirates, and had another 'goal' in the second period chalked off for offside.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss on how it all 'clicked' against Bristol Rovers

But it was his overall performance that most impressed Maloney, with the Latics supporters also showing their appreciation when he was replaced by Charlie Kelman for the last 20 minutes with the game well won.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Josh Magennis received a standing ovation after being substituted during Latics' 2-0 victory over Bristol RoversJosh Magennis received a standing ovation after being substituted during Latics' 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers
Josh Magennis received a standing ovation after being substituted during Latics' 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers

"I thought Josh was brilliant, really good," said the Latics boss. "He showed speed and power in a wide area, and he took the first goal very well.

"He dominated the defence...his performance was...very, very good."

On the Northern Ireland international’s ovation, Maloney added: "I loved that, because when I came into the club (midway through last season), there wasn't that connection between Josh and the fans.

"But I think the fans are now very appreciative of what Josh has done for me this year - and it's even more off the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We had that time last summer when players were leaving, players we wanted to keep and who would have helped us this season, and Josh stepped up and has been amazing in the group.

"He's not been a captain before, but he's been outstanding this year.

"And I love the reaction he got from the supporters, because he deserved every bit of it."

Related topics:Josh MagennisBristol RoversPiratesNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.