Last-gasp Ashton Town send long-serving chairman out on a high!

Going into the game, both clubs were two of SIX still mathematically in with a chance of being relegated on a real 'Survival Saturday'.

Town nerves were settled by Alex Noonan's 15th-minute opener, only for David Moore to equalise just after the half-hour mark.

Scenes of jubilation followed Ashton Town's last-gasp winning goal against Atherton LR (Pic: Dawn Marshall)

With both sides knowing a win would see them safe - and defeat would see them - the second half had the crowd of 225 enthralled.

And there was to be a dramatic finale, with Leon Wright winning the game for Town in the second minute of stoppage-time.

"If ever a script was going to be written in your last league game after 14 years, then it's a last minute winner to stay up," tweeted an emotional Hayes.

"Thank you so, so much to all who attended, support has always meant the world to me.

"The memories will last forever. Some way to bow out.

"Huge thanks again to everyone for the amazing send off. Get in."

Neighbours Ashton Athletic - who had already secured their Premier League status - rounded off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Irlam.

The home side took the lead just before the half-hour mark with Joel Holt heading home from a corner.

Athletic were given an immediate chance to restore parity, only for Richard Brodie to see his penalty saved by the Irlam goalkeeper.

The visitors were given a second spot-kick before half-time, and this time Cian McDermott made no mistake to level the scores.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second period, but had to settle for a point apiece.

Billinge, meanwhile, lost 2-1 at Whaley Bridge Athletic.

A couple of bad mistakes at the back allowed the home side to open up a two-goal advantage.

Liam Bott pulled one back with a 'worldie' which gave Billinge hope.

Despite them knocking on the door and going close late on, the Storks were unable to level and Whaley held on for the three points.

In the Wigan Amateur League, the Sam Davenport Cup tie between Makerfield and Wigan Rovers took centre stage.

And Makerfield booked a second-round trip to near-neighbours Parr Stocks with a 6-0 win.

Sam Helsby put the home side one up before Steve Kay made it 2-0 and Jordan Edwards added a third before half-time.

Makerfield added goal number four through Jordan Murphy, with Jamie McMinn and Ash Smith completing the scoring.

McHale Baker Wills & Trusts Division Two leaders Leigh Town received the points as Ashton Villa couldn’t raise a team.

Nearest rivals Digmoor Res thrashed Abram Athletic 8-4 as the Howells brothers, Andy and Matty, were on target with a hat-trick apiece.

Andy Clarke got the all-important goal as AFC Wigan Res were beaten by Ormskirk 1-0, while Sutton Junction Res beat Seven Brooks 3-1.

Ant Clowes got two and Aaron Shaw the other, with Owen Winn netting for the home side.

Champions in the Garswood Trophies Premier Division are Winstanley St Aidans, who didn’t even need to kick a ball.

That's because Leigh Foundry lost 3-2 at Digmoor with Liam Murphy netting two including a penalty. Adam Thomason and Zach Sutton replied.

Fleet Dynamic Signs and Graphics Division One leaders Hag Fold won 3-1 at Sutton Junction, with Steve Leese, Craig Massey and Lewis Griffiths on the scoresheet and Jonny Green netting for Junction.