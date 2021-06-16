Latest Wigan Athletic departure on way

Owen Evans

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is understood to have agreed terms with League One new-boys Cheltenham Town.

Evans spent the second half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the brilliantly-named Jonny-Rocks Stadium, helping them reach the League Two play-offs.

And he'll return to a League One outfit, after they secured automatic promotion last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans was back-up to Jamie Jones throughout last season, making five appearances - three in the Papa John's Trophy, one in the FA Cup and one in the league, at Rochdale in January.

Latics will now step up their search for goalkeeping reinforcements, with skipper Jones having penned a new deal earlier this month.