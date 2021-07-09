Latest Wigan Athletic recruit hails his 'perfect move'

Stephen Humphrys at the DW Stadium

The 23-year-old forward - who scored twice against Latics in last season's 3-3 draw at Spotland, including a stoppage-time leveller - is the latest man to join the big rebuild, for an undisclosed fee.

Despite interest from a couple of Championship sides, the Oldham-born ace is settled in the north west, and needed little persuasion to put pen to paper.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” he said. “It’s been in the pipeline for a while.

"But I’m buzzing to get it over the line and become a Wigan player. I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me about the ambition of the club, and you can see the calibre of the players they’re signing.

"It was just a perfect move for me."

On what Latics fans can expect to see from him, Humphrys added: “I like to get the ball and create chances as much as score them.

"I like to run in behind and work hard. I want to do as much as I can to get in the team, and help them as much as possible."

Latics boss Leam Richardson has already been a busy man this summer, with SEVEN signings previously confirmed.

Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor (both Portsmouth), Gwion Edwards (Ipswich), Jordan Cousins (Stoke), Ben Amos (Charlton), Max Power and Charlie Wyke (both Sunderland) have all joined as free agents.

Humphrys scored 12 goals in 31 appearances last season for Rochdale, who finished one point and one place below Latics, and were relegated to League Two.