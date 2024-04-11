Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just three games remain for Latics, who recently claimed a point in the capital following a 2-2 result against Charlton.

Stephen Humphrys revealed on social media earlier this week that he is hoping to return to the field from an ankly injury before the end of the season with just two games remaining after Saturday.

Shaun Maloney has provided an injury update ahead of the trip to Lincoln City

Forward Josh Magennis could return to the fold to face a Lincoln City side that haven’t lost since New Year’s Day, while another is a doubt after the 450-mile round trip to Charlton.

“Josh Magennis trained today so hopefully, if that all goes to plan, he’ll travel with us, which is big,” Maloney said.

“Even what he gives us off the pitch in terms of when we travel, he’s a really good leader and he’s grown into that role really well.

“Humphrys has got an ankle ligament injury, so he won’t make the game.

“Sean Clare is a doubt after the game.

“I thought he was very good the other night. And Liam Shaw won’t make it.

“It feels like there has been a bit of a spell in the last sort of two weeks or so, we’ve had a few injuries.

“But the players on the pitch against Charlton, who are a really sort of aggressive team and a really tough game, I loved how we played at times.