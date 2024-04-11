Shaun Maloney predicts bright future for goalscorer with patience hailed by Latics chief

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has hailed the patience of loanee Charlie Kelman and believes the striker has a bright future with ‘loads more to come’.
The 22-year-old arrived during January’s transfer window from Queens Park Rangers, and has gone on to make 11 appearances for Latics, with seven of those coming from the bench.

But earning a rare start at The Valley against Charlton, his two second half goals helped the club move a step closer to League One safety with a 2-2 draw in the midweek fixture in the capital.

Shaun Maloney praised Charlie Kelman after his brace helped bag a point at CharltonShaun Maloney praised Charlie Kelman after his brace helped bag a point at Charlton
“He’s had to be patient,” Maloney said.

“It’s tough, I’m a really big fan of his and I think there’s loads more to come.

“Physically, the first two or three weeks he got up to speed and I really like his movement.

“I love him out of possession. He knows what I think of him and the Charlton game was really big for him.

“Charlie is a brilliant finisher. Out of possession, he was an animal.

“Credit to him, he’s a loan player that’s come in and sometimes I’ve played him, sometimes I’ve had to bring him off early and his mentality, his attitude and his behaviour has never changed.

“He’s a good example to the loan players that we have.”

Maloney also praised Jonny Smith, who asked more questions down the right in the second half, first firing over before his blocked effort led to Latics’ equaliser.

“Jonny is a real talent,” Maloney said.

“He’s very quick, I like him off the right and the left.

"When he stays wide and I get him one on one, he’s a huge threat.”

