Latics end home campaign on an even note as Seasiders make their point

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Apr 2025, 17:31 BST
Jon Mellish takes the plaudits after putting Latics ahead inside four minutesJon Mellish takes the plaudits after putting Latics ahead inside four minutes
Wigan Athletic couldn’t build on Jon Mellish’s fourth-minute opener in their final home game of the campaign as Blackpool stormed back in the second half to level through former Tic Lee Evans.

Mellish gave Latics the perfect start when his delivery from the left crept in at the near post past Harry Tyrer.

But Blackpool looked dangerous on the break as CJ Hamilton saw an effort cleared off the line by Jason Kerr, before Sam Tickle denied Niall Ennis with a stupendous stop at point-black range.

Tickle then denied Evans from distance before Blackpool were awarded a penalty with 17 minutes left after Hamilton was upended in the box.

Evans sent Tickle the wrong way from the spot, and the Seasiders looked the side most likely to win it in an entertaining last quarter of an hour.

Albie Morgan twice tried his luck from distance, but Tickle stood firm in the Wigan goal.

