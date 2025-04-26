Latics end home campaign on an even note as Seasiders make their point
Mellish gave Latics the perfect start when his delivery from the left crept in at the near post past Harry Tyrer.
But Blackpool looked dangerous on the break as CJ Hamilton saw an effort cleared off the line by Jason Kerr, before Sam Tickle denied Niall Ennis with a stupendous stop at point-black range.
Tickle then denied Evans from distance before Blackpool were awarded a penalty with 17 minutes left after Hamilton was upended in the box.
Evans sent Tickle the wrong way from the spot, and the Seasiders looked the side most likely to win it in an entertaining last quarter of an hour.
Albie Morgan twice tried his luck from distance, but Tickle stood firm in the Wigan goal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.