League One 'Super Computer' predicts lofty final finish for Wigan Athletic

The League One 'Super Computer' has been updated ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures.

And the predictive mechanism - compiled by online bookmaker BetVictor - believes Wigan Athletic are on course to secure a top-10 finish.

Shaun Maloney's men are currently 14th in the table following an impressive results over the last couple of months.

However, that league position is somewhat misleading, with Latics having been started the season on minus eight points due to financial issues relating to the previous ownership.

Latics' 'real' position would be between eighth-placed Blackpool and ninth-placed Lincoln, who visit the DW Stadium on Saturday.

As a result, the 'Super Computer' believes Latics are on course for a 10th-placed finish, collecting 66 points from their 46 matches.

That would leave them nine points short of the play-offs, meaning they would have missed the top-six by a single point had the points deduction not been in play.

The key stat, though, is that Latics would be 20 points above the drop zone, which the Latics boss has regularly confirmed is the main priority for the campaign.

Neighbours Bolton Wanders are expected to top the league come the season’s end, with Portsmouth also winning automatic promotion, and Barnsley, Peterborough United, Derby County and Stevenage making up the play-off places.

Interestingly, the 'Super Computer' has Lincoln strong favourites to win at the DW Stadium this weekend, with a probability of 40.7 per cent.