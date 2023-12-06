Loan star to remain with Wigan Athletic as club wait to discover damage

Shaun Maloney says Martial Godo will remain with Wigan Athletic while he recovers from an ankle injury - as the whole club keeps collective fingers crossed his season has not been wrecked.

Tom Pearce and Martial Godo were both casualties of the recent FA Cup victory at York

The on-loan Fulham winger has been a revelation for Latics this season, with a series of stand-out displays down either flank.

And the sight of him leaving the field during stoppage-time at York last weekend has threatened to take away much of the feel-good factor generated by the win - and subsequent third-round draw against Manchester United.

Maloney admits that win has 'come at a cost', and is currently only able to say the situation remains 'complicated' ahead of further scans.

The challenge Godo received has been likened to a 'hip-drop tackle' which the rugby league authorities have been trying to clamp down on all year.

Indeed, Warriors prop Mike Cooper was sidelined for 12 months after being on the receiving end of one against St Helens on Good Friday.

Maloney, meanwhile, is desperately hoping Godo has escaped anything approaching that damage.

"We won't know for a few days exactly how long he'll be out for, until we get the rest of the scans on his ankle," said the Latics boss.

"This one is a bit more complicated (than other injuries), but we definitely won't be seeing him in the month of December.

"We've already been in contact with Fulham, and they'll be kept fully informed of the situation.

"It's the same as with James Balagizi and Liverpool, and any other player we have on loan, with any sort of injury we speak with the parent club.

"Martial will do his rehab with us, and hopefully we'll be able to manage that here."

Also in the wars at York was defender Tom Pearce (knee), who has also joined the lengthening casualty list just as he was finding some form.

"With Tom, we're looking at two or three months unfortunately,” added Maloney.

"It was such an innocuous tackle, and we're hoping it's nearer two months than three.

"I was really enjoying Tom's performances, and he'd worked so hard on his game defensively, almost since that Blackpool game.

"I have to take a lot of responsibility for that day, because he was left one-v-one a lot, but he's really come on a lot since then.

"He can play left centre-back as well as left-back and left wing-back, and he was really starting to improve all facets of his game."

Latics are already without almost a full team of senior players through injury.

Liam Morrison, Steven Sessegnon and Charlie Wyke should be available before the festive period.

But the aforementioned Balagizi, Thelo Aasgaard, Jason Kerr, Matt Smith have been ruled out until the New Year.

"I ask a lot of my staff, my coaching staff and my medical staff, it's a seven-day week for most of them, which I know is hard.