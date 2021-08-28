Leam Richardson reflects on Wigan Athletic's 1-0 victory over high-flying Portsmouth

Callum Lang is mobbed by former Pompey man Tom Naylor

Latics had barely laid a glove on Pompey in the first half, and looked every inch a side that had been thrown together in the last couple of months.

But with the platform of a solid backline, marshalled by former Pompey man Jack Whatmough, they kept their opponents at arm's length.

And after a much better second-half display, Callum Lang popped up 12 minutes from time to drill Tom Pearce's cross into the far corner of the net.

"The result was hugely satisfying, coming on the back of a tough win (against Bolton) on Tuesday," recognised Richardson.

"I thought Portsmouth were excellent for spells in the first half, and our distances weren't perhaps what they should have been.

"We didn't really have any physical contact in that first 20 minutes, which was disappointing, and we wanted to address that at half time.

"And in the second half I thought the lads really imposed themselves, they upped the pace and the intensity, and in the end were worthy of the result.

"We've got a good group here, they know how to sort themselves out, and I thought our fitness was also a factor.

"If we can continue to be strong like we are doing - and nobody will be getting carried away - then it's all looking positive at the minute."

The Latics boss paid tribute to matchwinner Lang, who hardly had a kick in the first half, but was in the right place at the right time to secure all three points.

“We've fortunate we have a few lads who carry a punch, and you’re always wary of taking those lads off the pitch when they carry a goal threat, and Callum is certainly one of these lads," he added.

“It wasn’t his day in a lot of parts, but he works tirelessly hard.

"And normally when you work that hard, you get that little bit of luck.

"Thankfully it fell to Cal, and he bobbled one in!”