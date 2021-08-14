Leam Richardson's joy after Wigan Athletic's 1-0 win against Rotherham United

Will Keane's late winner

Will Keane headed home a winner, in front of the returning home fans.

The Wigan manager was delighted with the atmosphere throughout the entire afternoon.

He said: “That’s why we’re In football. You could feel the buzz round the town. The reception was brilliant.

Chairman Talal Al Hammad was made welcome

“You settle for what you get, Rotherham are a well drilled side.

"They make you defend, but second half I think we deserved to win.”

Keane had missed an earlier opportunity to give Latics the lead, with his managed pleased that he stuck with it.

"Will is growing as a player and person. If he gets into best areas then he’ll score," said Richardson.

“It’s important, we’re still in our infancy, experiencing things for the first time.”

Keane was also pleased to have made up for his earlier miss and give his side the three points.