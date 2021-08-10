Leam Richardson's reaction to Wigan Athletic's penalty shoot-out win at Hull City

Wigan Athletic were celebrating at Hull City

After the game finished 1-1, with goals coming from Stephen Humphrys and Keane Lewis-Potter, the game went to penalties - which finished 7-8 to Latics.

Richardson was delighted by some of the performances from the players, with plenty of debutants amongst the squad.

He said: "I'm pleased for the lads and supporters who travelled.

"I thought we showed flashes of things we have been working on. I thought individually we were good."

The Wigan boss believes that after a lot of effort things are coming together for his squad - but he is not getting ahead of himself.

"We have come a long way over the last few weeks, and the main thing is we know there we want to be," said Richardson, whose side lost at Sunderland in Saturday's League One opener.

"People have been working hard behind the scenes to bolster the squad. We are still learning a lot about each other, and we are mindful of that.”

Richardson was impressed with goal scorer Humphrys who put in an impressive display.

"He was one of many. These lads are still in the infancy of working together," he said. "To see signs of life on the pitch is pleasing.”

He was also pleased by Kell Watt’s performance, after the defender joined on loan from Newcastle 24 hours prior.