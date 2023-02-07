King was widely regarded as one of the toughest players ever to wear the blue and white.

And his passing will have particularly saddened a section of the fanbase who’ll remember his no-nonsense style of play with fondness and affection.

Johnny King with Latics team-mate and namesake John King during the early 1970s

"I had to grow up very quickly playing as a kid for Chorley and then Southport against Johnny King,” said Barrow, who became a team-mate at Altrincham.

"Altrincham were looking to sign me, and I did actually ask the manager what John thought of the idea, and he told me it was John's idea - which was obviously a huge compliment.

"From playing against him, I got on with him like a house on fire.

"We had similarities, and people always go on about how aggressive he was, but he had a great left foot and he had a great range of passing.

"He was just a winner, and with him in your dressing room, the manager never usually had to say much.

"I loved him, he was some character, they don't make them like that any more.

"A few times I had to tell the opposition to leave him alone, because it wouldn't end very well.

"I felt sorry for them, because I knew what was coming, and the smart ones did that."

Two games during their playing careers stand out in particular for Barrow – one as a team-mate and one as an opponent.

"We (Altrincham) played Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup (in 1981), at a time when the top clubs never rested any players,” he said.

"Kenny Dalglish put our centre-half out of the game in the first five minutes, and they tried to put John out as well.

"Sammy Lee went over the ball, but John wouldn't go off, even with a huge cut on his knee.

"He had stitches at half-time and carried on, and that was him in a nutshell.

"I also remember us (Southport) going to Wigan in a Lancashire Junior Cup tie, and I scored the winner, we won 2-1.

"You're in the dressing room afterwards celebrating, and there was a loud knock on the door...it was Johnny.

"'Well done,' he said. 'Now (swear word) off back to Chorley.

"And we did just that."

Fellow Latics legend Gore also has similar great memories of his old pal.

"I know everyone refers to Johnny as a hard man, but that also sort of belies his ability, because he was a fantastic footballer,” he said.

"He had a left foot to die for, he could drop a ball on a sixpence, which kind of got overlooked, it was second to none.

"Obviously he was also a hard man, by goodness, I mean he wouldn't have lasted the warm-up these days without kicking someone.

"He was certainly the hardest man I ever played with or unfortunately against, he never went easy on me even though we were friends.

"He was just a tremendous competitor, he had an incredible will to win, and he dragged everyone along with him.

"Off the field he was also a great character, the stories are just legendary - most of which wouldn't be suitable for publication.

"I used to pick him and Johnny Rogers up on my way from Liverpool, for training on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the matches on Saturdays.

"There was one time just after he'd left for Northwich, around 1975-76, we were playing against them, and he asked me whether I was going to the game.

"Obviously I was, so I picked him up on the way, chatting normally as we normally would, and as we parked we said we'd see each other later, over a nice pint.

"Inside the first five minutes, he's absolutely clobbered me, never batted an eyelid, a proper left hook.

"After the game, it was like nothing had happened, we had a nice pint and that was that.

"I certainly preferred having him playing alongside me than against me, that's for sure.

"There was another time when we played somebody on the east coast, and we stayed over - and we never stayed over anywhere.

"I remember Kingy and somebody else, probably JR, got into the vicar's room and put all his clothes out of the window on a hanger, like a mannequin...shirt, dog collar, everything.

"The vicar was there looking for his clothes, and we're all on the coach looking up at this window with his whole wardrobe hanging out.

"It was comical, but it was so good for team spirit, and he was always up for a laugh.

"At the same time, he was just as happy to laugh at himself as others, which says a lot.

"They broke the mould when they made him, he was a great lad, I can't say enough about him."

Former Latics CEO Jonathan Jackson remembers King fondly from his schooldays on the terraces at Springfield Park.

"It’s terribly sad news," said Jackson. "Johnny played for Latics in the mid 70s and was part of Brian Tiler’s great team that won the Northern Premier League title in 74/75.

"I was able to see our renowned number 10 close up as an eight year old ball boy at Springfield Park.

"He was a formidable competitor, easily the toughest player that I have seen wear the blue and white shirt, and he struck fear into many an opposition player. And me.

"He was also a great footballer, forming a memorable partnership with Johnny Rogers both on and off the pitch and they both went on to enjoy further success at Altrincham.

"I was fortunate to meet him again a few years ago when he came to a match at the DW Stadium and it was lovely to spend time reminiscing about his playing days at the club.

"He was a legendary non-league footballer of the 70’s and will be fondly remembered by all supporters who were lucky enough to see him play.

"Rest in peace Kingy."