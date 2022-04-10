Lincoln City boss blazing at Wigan Athletic refereeing

Latics were excellent value for their win, with Callum Lang (2) and Will Keane on the scoresheet.

It could and should have been even more convincing, with Keane squandering two chances he'd normally gobble up.

Josh Magennis competes for the ball

Appleton, though, believes the result might have been different had the officiating been more friendly to his side.

Firstly, he felt Lincoln were denied a penalty in the second half when Jack Whatmough collided with Teddy Bishop.

Appleton also felt Bishop was fouled by Josh Magennis in the build-up to Lang's second goal - and Wigan's third - on 72 minutes.

And the Lincoln boss felt Latics should have been made to play most of the game with 10 men after Tom Naylor's early foul on Chris Maguire.

“Before we even get onto the penalty (incident), the third goal is a great example of someone who has the opportunity to put it to bed straight away," he said.

"It’s a clear foul on Bish, he’s being pulled back, it’s a foul, end of story.

“I’m trying to think what the officials are thinking with the penalty – it’s a rugby tackle, it’s a genuine rugby tackle.

"Three of their players had their hands on their heads when they saw it, that says everything you need to know. From that point of view, it’s hard."

On the Naylor challenge, he added: “It’s a sending off. He’s absolutely cemented him, feet off the ground.

"It was one of those days, when you come up against a really strong side like Wigan, when you need one or two things to go for you and unfortunately we didn’t get looked after in any way, shape or form.”