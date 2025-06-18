Ella Toone and Alessia Russo during England training this week ahead of the Euros

Ella Toone has been discussing the problem of social media abuse after some of her England colleagues said they would be staying off social media during the forthcoming European Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester United star - and several of the Lionesses - painted a rather depressing picture in the aftermath of tennis star Katie Boulter revealing she'd even received death threats she has received online.

Toone's United team-mate Grace Clinton, Arsenal striker Alessia Russo and Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh all said they stayed off social media during major tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russo called the abuse 'damaging', while Clinton bemoaned the 'toxic environment'.

"I think every player might have a different story about that side of the game but it's definitely one that can be really damaging," Russo said. "I have faced it in the past and I think most players here have. When I was younger I probably got sucked into it more. I read it more than I should have and listened to it more than I should have. The only opinions that matter are my team-mates, my coaches and my family.”

Toone says she will brave it out by remaining on Instagram during the Euros, but expressed solidarity to anyone who would be taking a step back.

"I know other people turn their phones off,” said Toone, who hails from Tyldesley, and went to Fred Longworth High School with Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson. “We have that conversation and all know how each other wants to go through the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I see something on Instagram I'm not going to tell someone or blurt it out to the team because they don't want to see it. I think it's a personal preference."

As experienced players in the England squad, both Toone and Russo are desperate to do whatever they can to help the younger players in the squad.

"I think from experiences me and Alessia have had in the past, we've always been the people that want to make sure the younger or less experienced players coming into the squad feel relaxed and feel okay," added Toone.

"We have such a talented squad. We have bags of talent coming into their first tournament so we want to make sure they are at ease and feel confident within themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of Sarina Wiegman's squad - save three United States -based players due to link up next week - have now assembled ahead of the start of their European title defence, which kicks off with their Zurich opener against France on July 5.

Much has changed for best friends Russo and Toone - and women's football - since the Lionesses lifted their first major trophy on home soil in 2022 and reached their first World Cup final the following summer.

"We understand this is like a new England," Russo added. "We have lots of different players with different strengths and it's about bringing all of that together and using each other's strengths. New players are coming in and you have seen the impact they have made straight away in big games.

"I think we have evolved in many different ways, tactically. But in terms of having that energy from young players coming through, it's something that's really exciting."