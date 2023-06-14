Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson became the club's new owner on Wednesday afternoon, ending the 25-month reign of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

The outgoing owners themselves took the club out of administration just over two years ago, and enjoyed a fairytale first season, before the wheels well and truly came off in the last 12 months.

Lisa Nandy MP has been heavily involved in the fight to save Wigan Athletic - the second in two years

That again left Latics staring down the barrels, and the Wigan MP says enough is enough.

"The last few months have been nothing short of an ordeal for fans, staff and players," said Ms Nandy.

"Today's agreement is a significant relief and the start of a much-needed new chapter for Wigan Athletic.

"I'm very grateful to Mike Danson and his team for the hard work they've put in to get this deal across the line.

"I am confident the new owner has the interests of our club and our town at heart and look forward to the next chapter under his stewardship.

"There have been moments in recent weeks when the survival of Wigan Athletic has been in doubt.

"It is only because of the very many people - staff, players, fans, journalists and FL officials - who stepped up to help us that we have reached this point.

"In particular I am grateful to Wigan Council and most of all the Supporters Club, without whom this deal would not have happened.

"This is now the second time we've had to fight for survival in just two years and that is completely unacceptable.

"I remain grateful to Mr Al Jasmi for taking our club out of administration in 2021 and for reaching this deal.