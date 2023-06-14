Wigan Athletic boss 'extremely confident of a sustainable and stable future' after takeover

It's already been confirmed Maloney - who took over midway through last season - will be staying on as manager under the new regime.

And despite being hampered by an eight-point deduction - which could yet be increased for late wage payments under the previous owners - Maloney's glass is full to the brim with optimism for the future.

Shaun Maloney will be staying on as Latics manager in the new Mike Danson era

“This news is fantastic for everyone associated with the football club and the town of Wigan," he said.

"I want to pay thanks to Mr Danson and his team for all their hard work and perseverance.

"His vision and passion for the community have resonated strongly with all of us.

"I also want to pay tribute to the staff, supporters and of course, the players that have stuck with us through one of the club’s most difficult times.

"We are all extremely confident of a sustainable and stable future and we are now excited to prepare for the 2023/24 season and beyond.”

The news was also positively received by the Official Supporters Club.

"We are pleased to see the fantastic news that Mike Danson has agreed terms to buy Wigan Athletic," read a statement.

"Over recent weeks, we have worked with a number of people to support the process.

"These include club staff, Lisa Nandy, Wigan Council representatives as well as the proposed new owner and his team.

"Huge thanks are due to everyone who has pulled together to bring about this crucial solution in the almost impossible timescales.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the staff at the club, who have kept Wigan Athletic operational during this challenging and worrying time.

"This change of ownership was essential to restore stability to the club.

"We are confident the new owners will provide all stakeholders, especially staff and supporters, with reassurance that the uncertainty of recent times will be replaced with a much more sustainable future.