Lisa Nandy has her say as Wigan Athletic takeover moves closer to fruition

The local member of Parliament was speaking after the club confirmed Wigan Today's story that 'a deal has been agreed in principle for the sale of Wigan Athletic to a prospective new buyer - subject to EFL approval'.

It's understood the new owners are an English group - not linked to Wigan Warriors - with the club claiming 'the prospective new owners have committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity'.

Lisa Nandy MP at the DW Stadium

The news has been greeted with cautious optimism among the Latics fanbase, but Ms Nandy is determined to ensure the new ownership group 'has the long-term interests of Wigan Athletic at heart'.

"This evening I met with the owner of Wigan Athletic to discuss the future of the club and his intention to sell, subject to EFL approval," read the statement on Ms Nandy's twitter account.

"This has been an extraordinarily turbulent and difficult time for the fans, staff and players who give everything for their club.

"They have been clear that Wigan Athletic needs a sustainable, long-term strategy.

"We had hoped this might be realised under the current ownership, but it has been apparent in recent weeks that this was increasingly unlikely.

"The owner was keen to reiterate his commitment to honour the promise he made when Phoenix 21 took Wigan Athletic out of administration - to put the club's interests first and ensure its long-term future.

"The immediate priority must be to meet existing financial commitments, and ensure that any prospective new owner has the long-term interests of Wigan Athletic at heart.

"I will do everything in my power over the coming weeks to secure this.

