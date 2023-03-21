The Wigan MP has revealed she has been in touch with the EFL regarding the governing body's ruling on Monday, which saw Latics docked three points and hit with more charges for failure to pay the wages on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says she's already received a 'swift response' to a letter she wrote requesting an urgent meeting to help to resolve the matter.

Lisa Nandy MP at the DW Stadium

"Monday's announcement that the EFL is imposing an immediate three-point deduction and pursuing new charges against the club following late payments to staff and players has caused considerable concern in Wigan," she wrote in the letter, which she posted on her Twitter account.

"I would therefore welcome the opportunity to talk through the issues that have led to this at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also ask that you make a request to the independent Club Financial Review Panel to look at the profit and sustainability model pursued by the Wigan Athletic board as a matter of urgency."

It's the second time in as many days she has made public her thoughts on the matter.

On Sunday afternoon, she tweeted: "Recent events @LaticsOfficial have been difficult for fans, players and staff. I’ve been in touch with the owners, management and EFL and have been given reassurances that this will be resolved shortly.