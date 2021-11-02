Live blog: Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic
All the action from Highbury Stadium as Wigan Athletic aim to return to the to of League One with three points at Fleetwood...
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:03
PENALTY SHOUT
...for a push on Lang, referee is unmoved.
Goal 1-0 Fleetwood, Danny Andrew free-kick from 20 yards, flew in, maybe goalie should do better?
Shooting chance for Joe Garner, and the former Latics man sends a fizzing strike from 25 yards just over the top.
DECENT START
...from Latics, McClean and Tilt both firing just wide of the target.
BIG NIGHT
Also in action tonight are third-placed Wycombe and fourth-laced Rotherham...leaders Plymough could drop to fourth place tonight if their rivals all win...
BREAK ON THE WAY
Latics don’t play in the league for 18 days after tonight, with the FA Cup on the way this weekend and the following Saturday’s trip to Morecambe having been postponed due to international call-ups.
Latics WILL return to the top of League One with a win tonight. They lie two points behind leaders Plymouth ahead of their game in hand.