Live blog: Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Highbury Stadium as Wigan Athletic aim to return to the to of League One with three points at Fleetwood...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 7:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 7:56 pm
Wiganers enjoy a fish and chip supper ahead of the big game...

Up the 'Tics!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Live blog: Fleetwood v Wigan Athletic

Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:03

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:03

    PENALTY SHOUT

    ...for a push on Lang, referee is unmoved.

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:56

    GOAL

    Goal 1-0 Fleetwood, Danny Andrew free-kick from 20 yards, flew in, maybe goalie should do better?

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:53

    CLOSE

    Shooting chance for Joe Garner, and the former Latics man sends a fizzing strike from 25 yards just over the top.

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:51

    DECENT START

    ...from Latics, McClean and Tilt both firing just wide of the target.

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:27

    BIG NIGHT

    Also in action tonight are third-placed Wycombe and fourth-laced Rotherham...leaders Plymough could drop to fourth place tonight if their rivals all win...

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:14

    BREAK ON THE WAY

    Latics don’t play in the league for 18 days after tonight, with the FA Cup on the way this weekend and the following Saturday’s trip to Morecambe having been postponed due to international call-ups.

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:13

    REMINDER

    Latics WILL return to the top of League One with a win tonight. They lie two points behind leaders Plymouth ahead of their game in hand.

    Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:02

    TEAM NEWS

    Home
    Page 1 of 1
    Fleetwood TownFleetwoodTICsLeague One