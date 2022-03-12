Live blog: MK Dons v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Stadium MK...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 2:54 pm

Up the ‘Tics!

Leam Richardson

TEAM NEWS

Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:50

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:50

HALF-TIME

HT MK Dons 0 Latics 0.Not been the most entertaining game, two good teams showing each other a lot of respect, Latics will be the happier if it stays this way.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:45

CHANCE

What a chance for Latics...wonderful vision from Humphrys to find Lang, but he can’t control and the ball rolls through to the goalie. Bad few minutes for him.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:42

CAUTION

10th booking of the season for Callum Lang...that’s him out of Crewe on Tuesday and Morecambe next weekend. Annoyingly, the Morecambe game was the cut-off.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:40

CHANCE

Power whips in a free-kick and it’s inches in front of the lunging Curtis Tilt and Will Keane.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:34

CHANCE

First shooting opportunity of the game, to Mo Eisa of MK, and it’s a fantastic block from Jason Kerr to repel the danger.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:28

SO FAR

Midway through the first half and not a lot’s happening. Both sides playing with caution, as you’d expect with the stakes so high.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:18

CROSS

in from Massey, just in front of Humphrys...ball won’t settle for Keane to hit it.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:14

MISTAKE

Ben Amos comes flying off his line to mop up a long ball, but can only slice the ball behind for a corner. Thankfully cleared.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:02

TEAMS ARE OUT

Teams come out to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’...can’t think of a stadium or town that less resembles that...but here we are...

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 14:50

TEAM NEWS

