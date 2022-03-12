Live blog: MK Dons v Wigan Athletic
All the action from Stadium MK...
Up the ‘Tics!
TEAM NEWS
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:50
HALF-TIME
HT MK Dons 0 Latics 0.Not been the most entertaining game, two good teams showing each other a lot of respect, Latics will be the happier if it stays this way.
What a chance for Latics...wonderful vision from Humphrys to find Lang, but he can’t control and the ball rolls through to the goalie. Bad few minutes for him.
10th booking of the season for Callum Lang...that’s him out of Crewe on Tuesday and Morecambe next weekend. Annoyingly, the Morecambe game was the cut-off.
Power whips in a free-kick and it’s inches in front of the lunging Curtis Tilt and Will Keane.
First shooting opportunity of the game, to Mo Eisa of MK, and it’s a fantastic block from Jason Kerr to repel the danger.
Midway through the first half and not a lot’s happening. Both sides playing with caution, as you’d expect with the stakes so high.
in from Massey, just in front of Humphrys...ball won’t settle for Keane to hit it.
Ben Amos comes flying off his line to mop up a long ball, but can only slice the ball behind for a corner. Thankfully cleared.
TEAMS ARE OUT
Teams come out to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’...can’t think of a stadium or town that less resembles that...but here we are...