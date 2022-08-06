Live blog: Norwich City v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Carrow Road...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 12:19 pm
Leam Richardson
Up the ‘Tics!

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 13:07

WE ARE...

...top of the league, sing the Latics fans...and they’re right!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 13:03

GOAL!

Goal 1-0 Latics! Will Keane wins the ball and plays in James McClean, who slots home past Tim Krul.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:56

CHANCE

Massive chance for Latics, Will Keane plays in Callum Lang, but Tim Krul is out like a flash to smother the ball.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:49

CHANCE

Max Aarons now fires just past the far post. All Norwich so far.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:49

CHANCE

Milot Rashica gets in behind the defence, lobs over Ben Amos but Curtis Tilt is there to head behind for a corner.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:43

CHANCE

Another shooting chance for Teemi Pukki, this time he drags it past the far post.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:41

CHANCE

Chance for Teemu Pukki, great block from Curtis Tilt.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:30

TEAMS

...are out!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:29

SUN

The sun is shining and the teams are imminent...

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:15

TEAM NEWS

