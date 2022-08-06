Up the ‘Tics!
Live blog: Norwich City v Wigan Athletic
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 13:07
WE ARE...
...top of the league, sing the Latics fans...and they’re right!
Goal 1-0 Latics! Will Keane wins the ball and plays in James McClean, who slots home past Tim Krul.
Massive chance for Latics, Will Keane plays in Callum Lang, but Tim Krul is out like a flash to smother the ball.
Max Aarons now fires just past the far post. All Norwich so far.
Milot Rashica gets in behind the defence, lobs over Ben Amos but Curtis Tilt is there to head behind for a corner.
Another shooting chance for Teemi Pukki, this time he drags it past the far post.
Chance for Teemu Pukki, great block from Curtis Tilt.
...are out!
The sun is shining and the teams are imminent...