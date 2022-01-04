Live blog: Oldham Athletic v Wigan Athletic
All the action from Boundary Park, Oldham as Wigan Athletic aim to take another step towards Wembley in the Papa John's Trophy...
Up the (Wigan) 'Tics!
Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:54
FULL-TIME
FT Oldham Latics 0 Wigan Latics 6.Into the last eight of the Papa John’s Trophy at a canter. Report, reaction and analysis to follow.
Jason Kerr for Jack Whatmough.
BACK UNDER WAY
Thankfully the Oldham fans have vacated the playing surface. Was a peaceful protest.
PITCH INVASION
Some Oldham fans on the pitch, protest isn’t about tonight’s game of course...hopefully it will clear asap and we can finish the game. Most of the Latics players have come over to Leam on the touchline for a chat.
DOUBLE CHANGE
Robinson and Aasgaard for Pearce and Massey.
GOAL 6-0 LATICS! Brilliant trick and finish from Gwion Edwards.
GOAL 5-0 LATICS! Humphrys shot well saved, Naylor rebound blocked, Gwion Edwards follows up and smashes home.
Gwion Edwards shot flies just past the post.
DOUBLE CHANGE
Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys for Callum Lang and Will Keane.
HOUR GONE
and it’s been a bit sloppy for Latics in the last 10 minutes. Game already well won, of course.