Live blog: Oldham Athletic v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Boundary Park, Oldham as Wigan Athletic aim to take another step towards Wembley in the Papa John's Trophy...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 8:58 pm
Callum Lang gets stuck in at Oldham

Up the (Wigan) 'Tics!

Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:54

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:54

FULL-TIME

FT Oldham Latics 0 Wigan Latics 6.Into the last eight of the Papa John’s Trophy at a canter. Report, reaction and analysis to follow.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:39

SUB

Jason Kerr for Jack Whatmough.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:35

BACK UNDER WAY

Thankfully the Oldham fans have vacated the playing surface. Was a peaceful protest.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:34

PITCH INVASION

Some Oldham fans on the pitch, protest isn’t about tonight’s game of course...hopefully it will clear asap and we can finish the game. Most of the Latics players have come over to Leam on the touchline for a chat.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:29

DOUBLE CHANGE

Robinson and Aasgaard for Pearce and Massey.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:29

GOAL

GOAL 6-0 LATICS! Brilliant trick and finish from Gwion Edwards.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:26

GOAL

GOAL 5-0 LATICS! Humphrys shot well saved, Naylor rebound blocked, Gwion Edwards follows up and smashes home.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:25

CLOSE

Gwion Edwards shot flies just past the post.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:22

DOUBLE CHANGE

Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys for Callum Lang and Will Keane.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 20:21

HOUR GONE

and it’s been a bit sloppy for Latics in the last 10 minutes. Game already well won, of course.

