Live blog: Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic

All the action from Fratton Park...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 7:41 pm
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:53

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:53

SECOND HALF

is under way

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:53

CROWD

Crowd here at Fratton Park is 14,637 with 792 from Wigan. Who are enjoying themselves so far.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:37

HALF-TIME

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:37

SOME EFFORT

25 for the season now for Will Keane, 24 in the league, joint top scorer again.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:35

GOAL!

Goal 2-0 Latics, Tom Pearce cross, Will Keane taps home!

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:34

CHANCE

Big chance in first half stoppage-time for Connor Ogilvie, but he fires wide from 10 yards, Bad miss.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:26

SOME EFFORT

18 for the season now for Callum Lang.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:25

GOAL!

Goal 1-0 Latics, Tom Pearce cross, Callum Lang header!

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:24

CHANCE

Pompey go close, George Hirst with the shot.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:20

OFF THE PITCH

