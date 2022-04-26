Up the ‘Tics!
Live blog: Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:53
SECOND HALF
is under way
Crowd here at Fratton Park is 14,637 with 792 from Wigan. Who are enjoying themselves so far.
HALF-TIME
SOME EFFORT
25 for the season now for Will Keane, 24 in the league, joint top scorer again.
Goal 2-0 Latics, Tom Pearce cross, Will Keane taps home!
Big chance in first half stoppage-time for Connor Ogilvie, but he fires wide from 10 yards, Bad miss.
SOME EFFORT
18 for the season now for Callum Lang.
Goal 1-0 Latics, Tom Pearce cross, Callum Lang header!
Pompey go close, George Hirst with the shot.
OFF THE PITCH
