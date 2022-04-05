Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Accrington Stanley
All the action from the DW Stadium…
Up the ‘Tics!
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Accrington Stanley
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:06
Bennett shot, deflected just wide. All Latics now, this could be any score.
Almost 4-0, Darikwa shot, fantastic save from the goalie.
WHAT A MISTAKE
It’s a poor free-kick from Power from out wide to be fair...straight at the goalie, but he drops it at the feet of Keane, who taps home from three yards. 3-0 and you’d hope that’s that.
Goal 3-0 Latics, tap in for Will Keane, 20 in the league this season, 21 in all.
FLASHPOINT
Flashpoint here as Josh Magennis is clattered in mid air...the Latics players all incensed, run straight over, Callum Lang at the lino...only a yellow given...usually you can tell from players’ reactions...they felt that was a bad one. Thankfully Magennis is okay.
WHAT’S GOING ON?
Hang on the ball’s hit the referee there and Accrington are allowed to play on. He doesn’t know the laws? Leam standing apoplectic in the technical area, arms out. Thankfully comes to nothing.
SECOND HALF IS UNDER WAY
2-0 to Latics and that will do...
HALF-TIME
HT Latics 2 Accrington 0.
Took the hosts half an hour to burst into life, but goals from Joe Bennett and Josh Magennis have them ahead...and top of the table as things stand.
Blimey that didn’t miss by much...long-range free-kick from Ethan Hamilton, caught the top pf the wall, fizzed towards the top corner and just too high. Not sure Ben Amos was getting there.
CRACKING HEADER
Max Power with the cross, pinpoint header from Josh Magennis, three in four at club level. 2-0 Latics.