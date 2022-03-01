Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Fleetwood Town
All the action from the DW...
Up the 'Tics...
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Fleetwood Town
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:42
Crowd here at the DW is 8,627 with 275 from Fleetwood.
HT Latics 2 Fleetwood 0.Not the most enjoyable first half-hour as the visitors looked far more likely to score, but two goals in the space of five minutes has Latics well in charge.
Great work from Lang down the right, plays it across to McClean, controls and slots home into the corner, too easy.
Goal 2-0 Latics, Jimmy Mac!!
Will Keane...SCOOOOORES!1-0 Latics.
Penalty Latics, handball!
TELLING OFF
Major problem off the ball between James McClean and Peter Clarke...looks as though something’s been said, McClean not happy at all, plenty of finger pointing...referee stops game and has calmed it down for now...
Bizarrely, Shayden Morris has now switched wings. Which might give Max Power a problem. But Tendayi Darikwa certainly not complaining.