Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Fleetwood Town

All the action from the DW...

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:46 pm
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:48 pm

Up the 'Tics...

Leam Richardson

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:42

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:42

CROWD

Crowd here at the DW is 8,627 with 275 from Fleetwood.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:36

HT

HT Latics 2 Fleetwood 0.Not the most enjoyable first half-hour as the visitors looked far more likely to score, but two goals in the space of five minutes has Latics well in charge.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:30

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:30

GOAL

Great work from Lang down the right, plays it across to McClean, controls and slots home into the corner, too easy.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:29

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:29

GOAL

Goal 2-0 Latics, Jimmy Mac!!

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:24

GOAL

Will Keane...SCOOOOORES!1-0 Latics.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:24

PENALTY

Penalty Latics, handball!

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:19

TELLING OFF

Major problem off the ball between James McClean and Peter Clarke...looks as though something’s been said, McClean not happy at all, plenty of finger pointing...referee stops game and has calmed it down for now...

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:15

SWITCH

Bizarrely, Shayden Morris has now switched wings. Which might give Max Power a problem. But Tendayi Darikwa certainly not complaining.

