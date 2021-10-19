Live blog: Wigan Athletic v MK Dons

All the action from the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic entertain MK Dons, aiming to go back to the top of League One!

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:50 pm
Latics face MK Dons on Tuesday evening

Up the 'Tics!

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:21

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:47

TEAM NEWS

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:21

SUBS

Gavin Massey and Jordan Jones on for Callum Lang and James McClean.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:16

SUBS

...are imminent...

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:16

STICK OR TWIST?

Leam, James Beattie and Rob Kelly deep in conversation...time for subs...what are we thinking...?

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:15

TIME-WASTING

MK left-back gets booked for time-wasting on a throw-in...not before time...

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:01

CLOSE

And that’s why Max Power’s in the side, sensational cross from the right and unfortunately no-one in blue and white can get on the end of it. Corner.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:59

CLOSE

MK almost in again, lovely passing move and only a desperate slide from Callum Lang scoops the ball away from their striker, who was in on goal. How crucial could that be?!

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:58

CLOSE

Blimey...MK free kick towards the far post just needs a touch and it’s 3-1...fortunately no-one gets one and out for a goal kick. Big let-off that.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:55

Second half under way

Tweeted earlier that this wouldn’t be easy, good side MK Dons...and they’ve been allowed to look very tonight for most of the first half. Jordan Cousins possibly having his best game of the year, sat in the stand. Big test for Latics, this.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:44

CROWD

Crowd here is 8,351 with 187 from MK. Fair play them all, horrible day/night to travel.

