Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Wimbledon

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 2:58 pm

Up the ‘Tics

Leam Richardson

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:57

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:57

FT

Latics 1 Wimbledon 0.

Never in doubt.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:52

OUCH

Five added minutes!

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:52

MADNESS

Madness here...Humphrys gets goalside of the last defender who pulls him back...red card comes out...referee goes over to the linesman and gives Wimbledon a free-kick.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:49

DRAMA

Drama here as Max Power is helped off with an injury to what looks to be his right arm...he looks in absolute agony...and Latics have made all their subs. Three minutes to go with 10 men.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:41

SUB

Sub Gavin Massey for Callum Lang. Wise ahead of next week.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:34

70 MINUTES

20 minutes left...wouldn’t exactly say Latics are hanging on but it’s not as comfortable as it was in the first half...Tom Pearce imminent...

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:13

CHANCE

Well-worked Max Power corner finds Tom Bayliss on the edge of the box, shot hits a team-mate on the way over.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:13

CHANCE

Gwion Edwards shot, turned round the post by the goalie.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:13

CHANCE

Good save from Ben Amos to deny Luke McCormick at the start of the second half.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:50

HALF-TIME

HT Latics 1 Wimbledon 0. Latics have played some lovely stuff since Will Keane’s 21st-minute goal...Bennett and Bayliss taking their opportunities to shine.

