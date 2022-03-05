Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Wimbledon
All the action from the DW STadium as Wigan Athletic v Wimbledon
Up the ‘Tics
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Wimbledon
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:57
Latics 1 Wimbledon 0.
Never in doubt.
Five added minutes!
Madness here...Humphrys gets goalside of the last defender who pulls him back...red card comes out...referee goes over to the linesman and gives Wimbledon a free-kick.
Drama here as Max Power is helped off with an injury to what looks to be his right arm...he looks in absolute agony...and Latics have made all their subs. Three minutes to go with 10 men.
Sub Gavin Massey for Callum Lang. Wise ahead of next week.
70 MINUTES
20 minutes left...wouldn’t exactly say Latics are hanging on but it’s not as comfortable as it was in the first half...Tom Pearce imminent...
Well-worked Max Power corner finds Tom Bayliss on the edge of the box, shot hits a team-mate on the way over.
Gwion Edwards shot, turned round the post by the goalie.
Good save from Ben Amos to deny Luke McCormick at the start of the second half.
HALF-TIME
HT Latics 1 Wimbledon 0. Latics have played some lovely stuff since Will Keane’s 21st-minute goal...Bennett and Bayliss taking their opportunities to shine.