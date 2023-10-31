News you can trust since 1853
'Livid' Wigan Athletic chief takes 'full responsibility' for Halloween shocker against Charlton

Shaun Maloney took 'full responsibility' for Wigan Athletic's 3-2 home defeat to Charlton Athletic, with all the damage being done during a disastrous first half.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 22:44 GMT
The Latics boss made three changes to a side that had won three matches in the space of a week, and watched in horror as the visitors raced into a 3-0 interval lead.

A triple change at the interval helped to redress the balance, with Martial Godo coming on and laying on two goals for Thelo Aasgaard and fellow substitute Stephen Humphrys.

Stephen Humphrys scored after coming off the bench but it wasn't enough to rescue a point for LaticsStephen Humphrys scored after coming off the bench but it wasn't enough to rescue a point for Latics
But Wigan ran out of time in their quest for a dramatic leveller, leaving Maloney to muse what might have been.

"I'm just so angry about that first half, I'm still livid," he said.

"There's a few things, but the biggest thing I'd say was the mentality.

"I spoke a few weeks ago in terms of us having a really great start to the season, and I spoke about complacency setting in.

"And possibly I think that happened again.

"But I have to take full responsibility for that, I didn't get the team right.

"You could see the way we played in the second half was very different.

"But I wouldn't go blaming individuals, on nights like this, I have to take the blame for that first half.

"I didn't get the team right, the changes I made - that I hoped would have a positive impact - didn't contribute to a good performance by the team.

"Charlton were very good, they deserved their 3-0 lead, at a minimum.

"But the second half was the complete opposite, and I'll have to focus a lot on that heading into the weekend.

"As a club, from top to bottom, we have to understand that at no point can we take our foot off the gas, any of us...and that starts with me."

