Two goals in the last six minutes from Thelo Aasgaard and Stephen Humphrys were in vain as Wigan Athletic crashed to a 3-2 home defeat against Charlton Athletic.

Charlton started brightly with Alfie May firing just wide with his left foot, and Corey Blackett-Taylor forcing a brilliant save from Sam Tickle.

Latics came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Callum Lang - restored to the starting XI - sent a free-kick from 25 yards against the stanchion of the goal.

Charlie Wyke's return to the side couldn't prevent Latics crashing at home to Charlton

And Charlton took full advantage with three quickfire goals before half-time.

May converted at the second attempt after Sam Tickle had kept out his initial header on 21 minutes.

The in-form forward then scored his and Charlton's second goal 10 minutes later from 20 yards with a shot that crept into the corner of the net.

And it was all-but game over two minutes before half-time when Corey Blackett-Taylor - who spent the summer of 2021 on trial with Latics - fired home from just inside the box.

Scott Smith, Stephen Humphrys and Martial Godo appeared off the bench for the second period, tracking over from Lang, Charlie Wyke and Liam Shaw.

But Charlton continued to dominate with substitute Tyreece Campbell firing against the outside of the Wigan post, before being denied by a fine save by Tickle.

Wigan hit the woodwork for a second time when Thelo Aasgaard flicked Callum McManaman's cross on to the bar.

Aasgaard then saw a far-post header tipped round the post by Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Wigan pulled one back with six minutes to go with Aasgaard rifling home with his left foot from 15 yards.

And a grandstand finish was ensured when Humphrys blasted home into the top corner with a minute left.