Kai Payne is back at Wigan after a one-month loan spell at Oldham

Kai Payne has returned to Wigan Athletic after Oldham Athletic's request to extend his loan spell was turned down.

The 19-year-old has impressed during his one-month loan at Boundary Park.

And he was recently joined by fellow Wigan Academy graduate Josh Stones, who will be with Oldham until January 2.

However, Latics - Wigan branch - have elected to bring him back to the Brick Community Stadium.

"A request had been made to extend Kai’s loan but his performances are such that the Wigan management have wanted him to return," read a statement on the Oldham website.

"The highly thought of 19-year-old impressed in his short spell at the club, helping Latics to an unbeaten run during his time at Boundary Park.

"He made five appearances, making his debut in the 3-1 win at Sutton United, with his final appearance coming in the goalless draw at Barnet on Saturday.

"We would like to thank Kai for his contributions in a Latics shirt over the last month and wish him all the best as he returns to Wigan."

He is available for selection for Tuesday night’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixture against Nottingham Forest Under-21s.