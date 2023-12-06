News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic star shortlisted for top gong after sparkling return

Wigan Athletic star Jordan Jones has been recognised for his amazing career u-turn by being nominated for the Sky Bet League One player of the month award for November.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 10:41 GMT
Jordan Jones has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One player of the month award for November

The Northern Ireland endured a largely frustrating first couple of years at Wigan since arriving from Rangers in the summer of 2021, spending 18 months of that time back on loan in Scotland.

However, after being brought back into the fold by Shau Maloney in the summer, Jones has been on fire in the last couple of months, and is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

His superb deliveries contributed three assists during November, while he sprinted clear for a fine goal to kick-off the 3-0 victory against Fleetwood.

Jones will go up against three other players for the award, which was won by team-mate Charlie Wyke for August.

Bolton goalkeeper Nathan Baxter didn’t concede a goal in four games, equalling a club record for successive clean sheets set in 1900.

Northampton striker Sam Hoskins scored three goals - two of them winners - and added an assist in three games.

Peterborough winger Kwame Poku scored four times, including the consolation in the 2-1 defeat at Wigan on November 7.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, and the winners will be announced on Friday.

Shaun Maloney narrowly missed out on being shortlisted for the manager of the month award.

Jon Brady (Northampton), Steve Evans (Stevenage), Ian Evatt (Bolton) and Paul Warne (Derby) make up the quartet.

