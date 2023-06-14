Local hero Mike Danson speaks of his 'delight' at taking control of Wigan Athletic

The news Latics fans had been praying for arrived on Wednesday afternoon, and puts to an end a period of great fear and anguish after previous owners Phoenix 2021 Limited effectively pulled the plug on funding.

And the new man - who already owns a 25 per cent share of Wigan Warriors - outlined his plans to rebuild the club from top to bottom.

Latics fans are daring to dream with the takeover all but confirmed

“I am delighted to become involved in Wigan Athletic Football Club," he said.

"I was born in Wigan, I grew up locally, and the community of the town is close to my heart.

"I want to recognise the club has a hugely important part to play in the local community, not just for players, but for fans, employees and all its suppliers, business partners and numerous community groups.

"We have worked hard to provide the EFL with a realistic financial plan to stabilise operations.

"We look forward to a fresh start for the club and planning for the upcoming season.

"Many community and club representatives - including Lisa Nandy MP, David Molyneux, Executive Leader of Wigan Council and Alison McKenzie-Folan CEO of Wigan Council, along with the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club and the EFL - have worked extremely hard to bring about a positive conclusion to the club’s recent troubles.

"Wigan Athletic and its fans have had a lot of uncertainty over recent years, and the most important thing now is to give all stakeholders the opportunity to focus on the season ahead.”

A club statement confirmed 'funds have been paid into the club to cover all outstanding debt' (meaning) 'all players and staff will be paid immediately, along with other creditors'.

That will immediately ease fears of a further points deduction from the EFL, with next month's High Court hearing - after HMRC issued a winding up order - also no longer a problem.

A new board, including a chief executive, will be announced in due course.

"The club wishes to pay thanks to Mr Abdulrahman Al Jasmi and Mr Talal Al Hammad for their commitment to the sale process and for saving the club from administration back in 2021," the statement added.

"Thanks also to Wigan Council, Lisa Nandy - Labour MP for Wigan - and the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club.

"Thank you to the EFL who have worked tirelessly under strict time constraints to ratify the sale."

Sources close to Wigan Today understand the deal was still in doubt as late as Wednesday morning.

But the desire of all sides – including all stakeholders – to get a deal done ironed out the last issues.