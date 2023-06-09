Local MP posts 'optimistic' message despite Wigan Athletic's worrying situation

Latics remain in a state of limbo, with an apparent bid accepted by the owners from soft drinks 'entrepreneur' Sarbjot Johal' highly unlikely to be passed by the EFL.

While there is understood to be interest from at least one other party, no rival bid has yet been submitted.

Lisa Nandy MP had been working tirelessly this week to help Latics out of their current predicament

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Nandy, though - who has been liaising with representatives from the club, the EFL, the Supporters Club and potential other bidders this week - remains hopeful there will be a positive outcome to the clearly worrying situation.

"There have been constructive meetings and conversations this week and real, concrete progress that makes me optimistic there will be positive news to share very soon…" she posted on social media.

"I know the lack of information is causing huge anxiety for fans.

"We will share as much as we can as soon as we can without jeopardising the future of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot of people who have pitched in to help this week and I would like to thank them.

"Most of them are operating behind the scenes but have stepped up for us once again…

"I am more optimistic now than I was a week ago that we may be in a position to put the club on a sound footing for the future very soon.