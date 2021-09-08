'Lot more to come' from Wigan Athletic!

Will Keane

Latics return to league action this weekend when rock-bottom Doncaster visit the DW.

With Rovers having been walloped 6-0 on Tuesday night by Rotherham in the Papa John's Trophy, it's a great chance for Latics to take full advantage.

And despite Latics having picked up 10 points from their five games to date - against five of the pre-season promotion favourites - Keane says there's plenty more to come.

“It’s something we expected - we wanted to start quick, and we had a really good pre-season," he said.

"We feel like we have had a good start, but we are confident there is still a lot more to come.

“We’ve had some good results so far, but there’s still room for improvement, and we’re looking to take that into Saturday.”

The international break has been a good opportunity for the deadline-day arrivals Jason Kerr, Joe Bennett and Curtis Tilt - as well as the dozen other summer signings - to bed into the squad.

"It’s been great to see some new faces, and I think you can see we’re gathering a strong squad that’s going to be competitive," acknowledged Keane.

“They’ve settled in really well, training has been really bright, everyone has been working hard.

“It has been a good opportunity to get some training in here and there, regroup as a squad and assess where we’re up to.

“We’ve managed to get a good few wins under our belt, but it’s been nice to freshen up, and we get ready to go again now.”

Keane has also been pleased with his start to the season - while recognising he too has extra gears to go up to.

“It was nice to get that last-minute winner against Rotherham United, and I’m looking to build on that," he added.

“I’ve had a few opportunities in recent games, and I’ve been unfortunate at times with hitting the woodwork and some good saves.

"But the main thing is I’m getting in the right areas, and I’m confident I will take the next one and add to what I’ve done.

“I had a good game against Doncaster last season so hopefully I can reproduce that on Saturday.”