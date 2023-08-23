Luke Robinson keen to repay Steven MacLean’s belief after St Johnstone loan move

The 21-year-old Scotland youth defender, who joined Latics from Wrexham’s academy in 2018, had a breakout season for Wigan in the 2020-21 campaign, making 24 appearances in League One.

The move north is subject to international clearance, and left-back Robinson, who has played for Scotland under-18s and under-19s, told SaintsTV he is looking to impress the Perth club’s boss.

He said: “It was a no-brainer to sign here for the season. It was quite a quick turnaround to get the deal done.

Luke Robinson in action for Latics

“I heard about interest late last week and everything was done in quick fashion, which was really good.

“The manager expressed his thoughts and views for myself and for the season. I bought into his ideas straight away. His message was really clear and he came across really well. He told me what he expects from me and I look forward to trying to live up to his expectations.

“I was unlucky with a bad injury last year but I see it almost as a blessing. I learned a lot about myself and I feel I have come back 10 times better than I ever was. I’m ready to kick on properly now.

“I know Ross Sinclair from the Scotland youth team level and he spoke really highly of the club and the boys here. He told me I’ll fit in well, I’m just very excited to get stuck in and get started.

“I’m a very honest, willing, energetic player and I pride myself a lot on defending. Equally I like to try to get forward and give fans something to be excited about.