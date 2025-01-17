Luke Robinson on righting a wrong at Wigan Athletic - and 'setting the standard'

Luke Robinson thanks the fans who travelled to Mansfield in midweek

Luke Robinson says Wigan Athletic will be aiming to make up for two dropped points when they travel down to Stevenage this weekend.

Latics are hoping for an historic first victory over Boro in their fourth meeting, having lost both home and away League One fixtures last term.

Stevenage also secured a goalless draw earlier this season at the Brick Community, when Latics were unable to force a winning goal - which Robinson feels was two points that got away.

"When they came up to our place a few months ago, it was a very tight game," said the Scotland Under-21 defender. "But we felt we outperformed them and were maybe a bit unlucky not to have got more out of it.

"So we need to make sure we do that little bit extra and get more from it on Saturday. We know it's going to be a physical test, and they're going to stick it on us, but when the time's right we need to get the ball down and play our football."

On a personal level, Robinson is hoping to build on a superb performance in the midweek FA Cup third-round victory at Mansfield Town.

With both on-loan Liverpool man Luke Chambers and senior figure Steven Sessegnon sidelined through injury, Robinson - who spent last season on loan at St Johnstone - took his big chance at left-back.

"It was a brilliant night," admitted the Liverpudlian. "There was only one thing in everyone's mind - and that was to get through to the next round.

"Getting a result is the first priority, but you also want to put in a performance, and I felt we certainly did that. We defended resolutely and we were clinical at the other end.

"That has to be the standard now, and we want to win every single game we play.

"I know we keep on saying it, but it's just the consistency we need to get right, because we know we can match and beat the best teams in this league.

"We've gone toe-to-toe with everyone at this level, and we see ourselves as challengers to hopefully get up there towards the top of the table."