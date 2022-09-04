Luton Town manager 'never saw Wigan Athletic comeback coming'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hatters were good value for their 1-0 half-time lead thanks to Carlton Morris' looping header.

But a triple change on the hour mark - which saw Graeme Shinnie, Thelo Aasgaard and Nathan Broadhead enter the fray - turned the game in Wigan's favour.

Jubilant scenes at the full-time whistle

The equaliser arrived with 10 minutes remaining, when Callum Lang's shot was turned into his own net by Tom Lockyer.

And after the referee failed to award a stonewall penalty for a clear foul on Shinnie, Aasgaard curled home a magnificent winning goal with two minutes left.

“We weren’t at our best in terms of energy levels but I thought we did enough to win the game comfortably," assessed the beaten manager.

“First half I thought we were excellent, right on top and had enough situations, opportunities and set plays to have been further ahead but we weren’t.

“Then we just didn’t see it coming. They didn’t really get anywhere near our goal, didn’t have a shot on target and then suddenly we mess about and give them the ball near our own corner flag, and they go through and it’s 1-1.

"We made changes to be athletic and to go and try and win the game and then we got caught on the counter-attack.

“I am really disappointed. I didn’t think the changes I made had an impact on the game.