Thelo Aasgaard reacts to Wigan Athletic wondergoal at Luton Town

The Academy product had only come on to the field on the hour mark as part of a triple substitution with Latics trailing to Carlton Morris' first-half header.

But after Callum Lang had equalised with 10 minutes to go, there was still time for Aasgaard to make himself a hero.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his winning goal with Callum Lang

And when the ball was played out to him on the edge of the box, down the left channel, there was only one thing on his mind.

The result was a magnificent curling effort that flew into the top corner - to the delight of the sell-out Latics contingent behind the goal.

"I'd back myself every time in that sort of position," he said after the game.

"I'll never turn anything like that down, on the edge of the box.

"I'm so confident in my ability and it's just up to me now to continue showing what I can do and raise the level even more.

"You could tell when Langy scored his goal we were determined to go on and win it, and that's all about the mentality we have in the team.

"We work so hard during the week, we're able to go right to the end of games.

"And it was great to do it in front of the Wigan fans.

"The gaffer put me on down the left-hand side, where he knows I can find good positions and create something.