Thelo Aasgaard reacts to Wigan Athletic wondergoal at Luton Town
Thelo Aasgaard admitted he 'couldn't turn down' the shooting chance with two minutes to go that gave Wigan Athletic a fantastic victory at Luton Town.
The Academy product had only come on to the field on the hour mark as part of a triple substitution with Latics trailing to Carlton Morris' first-half header.
But after Callum Lang had equalised with 10 minutes to go, there was still time for Aasgaard to make himself a hero.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses the injury to Cade Cust and provides an update on Liam Farrell
-
2
Deadline-day drama for Wigan Athletic recruit
-
3
Wigan Warriors: Here is how Matty Peet's side entered the stadium on Friday night
-
4
Wigan Athletic man sought advice of pal before switch
-
5
Wigan Athletic new-boy wants to rekindle Manchester United connection
And when the ball was played out to him on the edge of the box, down the left channel, there was only one thing on his mind.
The result was a magnificent curling effort that flew into the top corner - to the delight of the sell-out Latics contingent behind the goal.
"I'd back myself every time in that sort of position," he said after the game.
"I'll never turn anything like that down, on the edge of the box.
"I'm so confident in my ability and it's just up to me now to continue showing what I can do and raise the level even more.
"You could tell when Langy scored his goal we were determined to go on and win it, and that's all about the mentality we have in the team.
"We work so hard during the week, we're able to go right to the end of games.
"And it was great to do it in front of the Wigan fans.
"The gaffer put me on down the left-hand side, where he knows I can find good positions and create something.
"I didn't need any extra encouragement, that comes from the belief I have in my ability."