Magennis says Wigan Athletic have 'Eye of the Tigers'!

The 31-year-old won promotion from League One last season with Hull, scoring in both fixtures against Latics.

And having joined Latics in January to bolster their frontline, he sees exactly the same recipe for success at the DW as he experienced last year with the Tigers.

Josh Magennis

"I see so many similarities," he said.

"It's the accountability factor, where everyone is on at everyone else - in a good way, a healthy way - to push them on.

"Everyone expects the best from each other, and they know that only their best will be good enough for everybody else.

"We're grown men, and we can have those kinds of conversations without conflict.

"You take everything on the chin, it's coming from a good place, and it's healthy.

"There's no bad eggs in the dressing room, no negativity, only good eggs and positivity."

Magennis has been away with Northern Ireland over the last week or so, scoring the opening goal in their 3-0 win in Luxembourg last Thursday.

That continued his good form in front of goal, having scored in his last two appearances at club level.

Having taken 13 games to open his account for Latics, Magennis admits it had been hard going.

"Listen, I wish I had the touch and the movement of a Will Keane, and kind of glide and prance around like I'm on snow," he said.

"But that's not me, and it never has been.

"I'm more one of the old No.9s, who has to do the dirty work and lead the line against anything.

"You get rewards but it's hard going most of the time.

"Of course you want to be scoring, but when you go into the dressing room after a game and you've won, that beats everything."

Magennis also helped to create a spot of Latics history on Tuesday night.