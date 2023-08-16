Major injury problem for Wigan Athletic ahead of Bolton Wanderers trip
The Norway junior international was helped from the field - in obvious discomfort after damaging a shoulder - after being on the receiving end of a hefty challenge..
And Maloney is not upbeat about his prospects of being fit for Saturday's derby at Bolton.
"No, it doesn't look good," said the Latics chief.
"It's a shoulder injury, and it doesn't look great.
"He's in a lot of pain, so we'll have to see how he is."
When asked about his chances for the weekend, Maloney replied: "It doesn't look great, no."
There is better news concerning Callum McManaman, who was a surprise starter at Brunton Park.
Despite going into the game nursing hip and groin injuries, McManaman lasted 70 minutes before being substituted.
He confirmed afterwards he was suffering only from cramp, which won't affect his availability for Bolton.