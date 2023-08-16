Major injury problem for Wigan Athletic ahead of Bolton Wanderers trip

The Norway junior international was helped from the field - in obvious discomfort after damaging a shoulder - after being on the receiving end of a hefty challenge..

And Maloney is not upbeat about his prospects of being fit for Saturday's derby at Bolton.

Thelo Aasgaard has given Latics a scare after damaging a shoulder during the closing stages at Brunton Park

"No, it doesn't look good," said the Latics chief.

"It's a shoulder injury, and it doesn't look great.

"He's in a lot of pain, so we'll have to see how he is."

When asked about his chances for the weekend, Maloney replied: "It doesn't look great, no."

There is better news concerning Callum McManaman, who was a surprise starter at Brunton Park.

Despite going into the game nursing hip and groin injuries, McManaman lasted 70 minutes before being substituted.