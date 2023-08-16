News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Major injury problem for Wigan Athletic ahead of Bolton Wanderers trip

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney admitted he fears the worst after losing Thelo Aasgaard to injury in the closing stages of Tuesday night's draw at Carlisle.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read

The Norway junior international was helped from the field - in obvious discomfort after damaging a shoulder - after being on the receiving end of a hefty challenge..

Read More
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Carlisle United (a).

And Maloney is not upbeat about his prospects of being fit for Saturday's derby at Bolton.

Thelo Aasgaard has given Latics a scare after damaging a shoulder during the closing stages at Brunton ParkThelo Aasgaard has given Latics a scare after damaging a shoulder during the closing stages at Brunton Park
Thelo Aasgaard has given Latics a scare after damaging a shoulder during the closing stages at Brunton Park
Most Popular

"No, it doesn't look good," said the Latics chief.

"It's a shoulder injury, and it doesn't look great.

"He's in a lot of pain, so we'll have to see how he is."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked about his chances for the weekend, Maloney replied: "It doesn't look great, no."

There is better news concerning Callum McManaman, who was a surprise starter at Brunton Park.

Despite going into the game nursing hip and groin injuries, McManaman lasted 70 minutes before being substituted.

He confirmed afterwards he was suffering only from cramp, which won't affect his availability for Bolton.

Related topics:Bolton WanderersBoltonNorway