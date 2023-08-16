Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Carlisle United (a)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Carlisle and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
1. Player ratings: Carlisle United (a)
Scores on the doors! Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
One scary moment towards the end of the first half when he flapped at a cross, but otherwise another accomplished display by the young man Photo: BP
3. SEAN CLARE: 8
Looks like he's been here for years, interplay with Matt Smith in particular was a joy to behold, phenomenal signing Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Regulation display from a lad who looks destined to play in the Premier League before long, hitting post with header at 1-0 maybe a turning point Photo: BP