Martial Godo hails 'lovely' time at Wigan Athletic after making Premier League bow with Fulham

Martial Godo holds off a challenge from Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Southampton during his Premier League debut for Fulham

Martial Godo hailed a 'lovely year' at Wigan Athletic for putting him on the right path after making his Premier League debut for Fulham.

The 21-year-old winger was a late substitute for the Cottagers in the 0-0 draw against Southampton at Craven Cottage, taking over from Tom Cairney for the last quarter-of-an-hour.

It's only two-and-a-half years since Godo was playing non-league football for Margate, before being spotted by a Fulham scout.

He spent last season with Latics, making 37 appearances and scoring four goals.

And his remarkable journey saw him become a Premier League footballer, under the watchful eye of Fulham skipper - and fellow former Tic - Antonee Robinson.

"Only two-and-a-half years ago, I was playing non-league football for Margate before joining the Fulham Academy," said Godo after the game.

"That was obviously great for me, because I was still in my comfort zone, still growing and learning, having never been in the Academy system before.

"I then spent a year on loan at Wigan, and that's really where it kicked off for me.

"It was lovely up there, I met some really great people, who really helped me on the way.

"After coming back to Fulham, I'm now in the Premier League, with a great team and with great staff around me, and hopefully there's many more years ahead.”

It’s not the first time Godo has spoken kindly about his time in the north west.

Last summer, after signing a new long-term contract with Fulham, he said: "My loan at Wigan went very well considering it was my first senior professional season. It allowed me to grow, learn and adapt so much both on and off the pitch, which helped me better myself in my development as a professional.

"I’m very pleased with last season and some of the experiences and friendships I gained while being out on loan. While there, I also had the honour of representing England, a privilege I will never forget. I’d like to thank everyone at the club, from the manager Shaun Maloney, to the spectacular fans who made my stay so special.”