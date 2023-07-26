Massive blow as Wigan Athletic lose services of pair due to late wage payment fiasco

Both players pushed to leave despite Latics having been taken over by Wigan-born billionaire, and now in a far more comfortable financial position.

The PFA gave advice and guidance to both players, who are now free to seek further employment.

Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have opted to terminate their Latics contracts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back Whatmough 26, made 86 appearances in all competitions for Latics

Winger McGrath, 26, made four appearances for Latics before spending last season with Dundee United.

A short Latics statement read: "Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

"The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect.

"We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt."

Latics have already lost the services of Will Keane – top scorer in each of the last three seasons – for the same reason.

He also handed in his notice, although Latics were able to collect a nominal fee from Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad