News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Massive blow as Wigan Athletic lose services of pair due to late wage payment fiasco

Wigan Athletic duo Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have terminated their contracts following the repeated late payment of wages last season..
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

Both players pushed to leave despite Latics having been taken over by Wigan-born billionaire, and now in a far more comfortable financial position.

Read More
Wigan Athletic old-boy reflects on year that proved to be 'not what I expected'

The PFA gave advice and guidance to both players, who are now free to seek further employment.

Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have opted to terminate their Latics contractsJack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have opted to terminate their Latics contracts
Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have opted to terminate their Latics contracts
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Centre-back Whatmough 26, made 86 appearances in all competitions for Latics

Winger McGrath, 26, made four appearances for Latics before spending last season with Dundee United.

A short Latics statement read: "Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

"The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect.

"We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt."

Latics have already lost the services of Will Keane – top scorer in each of the last three seasons – for the same reason.

He also handed in his notice, although Latics were able to collect a nominal fee from Preston North End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They stand to receive nothing for Whatmough – who has been linked with a host of Championship clubs – and McGrath, who looks set for a permanent return to Scottish football.

Related topics:Jack WhatmoughPFADundee UnitedWill KeanePreston North End