Wigan Athletic old-boy reflects on year that proved to be 'not what I expected'

The ex-Manchester United junior's season-loan loan spell with Latics produced only two goals from 26 appearances.

His spell at Latics was summed up when he broke his arm on his final run-out against Millwall in April.

Ashley Fletcher leaves the field for the last time as a Latics player, after breaking his arm against Millwall

The 27-year-old did, however, receive massive plaudits from Shaun Maloney for going to 'the absolute limit for us...and, as his manager, I will forever be grateful for what I saw'.

Fletcher has now opted to join the Owls on another season-loan from Watford, and insists he has a point to prove under his old Hornets manager Xisco Munoz.

“I think it’s probably the most important season of my career, to be honest," he said.

“If I’m being honest with myself, the past couple of years haven’t been what I expected and that’s down to me.

"But I’ve got a point to prove that I can do it at this level, playing in the Championship and scoring goals.

“This is like a reset for me to kickstart my career and maybe long-term with Sheffield Wednesday.”

For a player who cost Middlebrough £6.5million only six years ago, he's desperate to rediscover his best form.

“In football you have ups and downs," Fletcher acknowledged. “It’s how you bounce back.

"It’s common knowledge I went up to Sunderland and had a tough time there, then I restarted my career at Middlesbrough and enjoyed my time.

“I just want to restart my career again. Sheffield Wednesday provides a great environment for me to do that; a massive club with a massive fanbase.

"It’s a place I think I’m going to enjoy playing at."

Fletcher still has three years remaining on his Watford contract, but is eyeing up a permanent stay at Hillsborough if things go according to plan.

“I’m hopeful," he added. "It’s for one season, but what I’m looking for is a base now.

"I’ve been here, there and everywhere over the last couple of years and that’s definitely not what I wanted.

"It’s definitely time for me to settle down and look to the future.