Massive boost for Wigan Athletic as defender makes welcome return

Jason Kerr has given Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney a massive boost after safely negotiating his comeback following a full year on the sidelines.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:01 GMT- 1 min read
The Scottish centre-back has been out since suffering a serious knee injury at Swansea on November 5, 2022.

After months of gruelling rehabilitation, he finally made it back onto the field at Christopher Park for the Development Squad's clash against Barnsley.

Jason Kerr was back in blue and white on Monday afternoon after a full year on the sidelinesJason Kerr was back in blue and white on Monday afternoon after a full year on the sidelines
And he played for more than an hour with no adverse effects, as Latics romped home 5-0.

Boss Maloney has previously said if Kerr makes it back into the first-team fold before Christmas then he would be doing well.

"We hope Jason will be fit around November time," said Maloney in July.

"But he's been out for so long, anything we get from here before Christmas would be a bonus.

"We'll have to be patient with him, but I'm a big fan of Jason, and I see him playing a big role in the second half of the season."

