The Scottish centre-back has been out since suffering a serious knee injury at Swansea on November 5, 2022.

After months of gruelling rehabilitation, he finally made it back onto the field at Christopher Park for the Development Squad's clash against Barnsley.

Jason Kerr was back in blue and white on Monday afternoon after a full year on the sidelines

And he played for more than an hour with no adverse effects, as Latics romped home 5-0.

Boss Maloney has previously said if Kerr makes it back into the first-team fold before Christmas then he would be doing well.

"We hope Jason will be fit around November time," said Maloney in July.

"But he's been out for so long, anything we get from here before Christmas would be a bonus.