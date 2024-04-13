Charlie Hughes' late effort saw Latics record a 2-1 win at Lincoln City

The hosts had gone 16 games unbeaten until Shaun Maloney’s outfit arrived, with their League One status having been secured during the week.

Jonny Smith opened the scoring on 20 minutes with a curling strike, with Danny Mandroiu equalising before the break with a long-range shot.

However, Hughes’ 90th minute effort saw Wigan claim all the points available to send the 648 travelling fans home delighted.

Maloney made three changes to his side that claimed a point in the capital with a 2-2 result against Charlton.

Steven Sessegnon, Baba Adeeko and Tom Pearce all returned to the starting XI, while Charlie Kelman retained his spot following his midweek brace at The Valley.

The hosts had a very early chance through Joe Taylor, who latched onto a ball down the line and found his way into the box only to see his curling effort wide.

But Wigan quickly grew into the game and J.Smith forced Lukas Jensen into action for the first time on 12 minutes, before the wide man gave Latics the lead with a beautiful effort just eight minutes later after some superb build-up that included Pearce, Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard.

Lincoln thought they had equalised just five minutes later, but Taylor’s effort was ruled offside much to the relief of the travelling supporters.

But the hosts did get their goal just five minutes from the break. Taylor first had a chance after pinching the ball to run through on goal, only to send his shot wide of Sam Ticke’s right post.

But it was Mandroiu who levelled the scores before the break with his long-range effort.

Taylor was again denied in the second half by the assistant’s flag, running through on goal before Lincoln were disallowed for a third time on the hour mark with Taylor once again flagged, as Reeco Hackett tucked away his pass back into the box.